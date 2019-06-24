Griffin Hospital School of Allied Health Careers offers summer CNA course

The Griffin Hospital School of Allied Health Careers, 300 Seymour Ave., Suite 206 in Derby, is offering a summer session of its Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) course starting July 15.

The school also is taking applications for its Certified Clinical Medical Assistant course starting in the fall.

The CNA course offers students an affordable and condensed six-week schedule with classes Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Course content includes infection control, legal and ethical responsibilities, communications, body mechanics, moving and positioning residents, personal care skills, nutrition, measuring vital signs, and restorative care. The program’s clinical experience is at a long term stay facility and Griffin Hospital from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for a total of 40 hours. After successfully completing the course and clinical experience, students will be qualified to take the certification exam for a Nursing Assistant in Connecticut. The CNA course tuition fee includes the course book, CPR training, and malpractice insurance coverage for the clinical rotation.

The Medical Assistant program prepares students to become multi-skilled healthcare professionals who specialize in outpatient settings. Medical assistants perform both clinical and administrative duties and assist a variety of providers including physicians, nurse practitioners and physician assistants. Graduates of this program may find entry-level positions in medical offices, clinics, urgent care centers and may work in general medicine or specialty practices. This program also provides the diversity of other job options in the hospital or laboratory setting.

Set to start in the fall, the program will run for 28 weeks with classes five days a week from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., including 160 clinical hours at Griffin Faculty Physicians’ primary care offices and specialty offices such as gastroenterology, OB-GYN, surgical and cardiology.

Anyone 18 years of age or older with a high school diploma or GED may apply for admission. Early application is encouraged for all courses, as space is limited.

For more information or to apply, call 203-732-1276 or 203-732-7578 or visit griffinhealth.org/allied-health.