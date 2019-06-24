Echo Hose Ambulance receives top service award

One of the Echo Hose Ambulance Corps’s recent runs was to Hartford, but not on a service call. Instead this was to accept the honor of the 2019 Governor’s Award for Volunteer Service.

Echo Hose Ambulance.. which was chosen for the honor by the Council of Regional Presidents (CORP), received the award on May 20 in the State Capitol’s Old Judiciary Room.

“It is an amazing honor to be recognized,” said Echo Hose Ambulance Corps Chief Michael Chaffee, who has held this post for the past decade, when notified of the award last month.

“As chief of this service, I am very proud of my folks here and everything they are doing to make this program successful,” added Chaffee. “It is truly a humbling honor to be recognized. The things we’re doing in our little corner of the world are being noticed and appreciated, and we’re very thankful for that.”

This award was established to recognize and commend an EMS organization, whether career or volunteer in structure, that has enhanced the understanding and support of the EMS system through its public service, community education and contributions to a city, town, region or the state as a whole.

“Our folks worked so hard,” said Chaffee, adding that the ambulance corps as 26 staffers and 70 volunteers. “They stepped up their game with community outreach, service delivery, the programs we offer at the training center. This year, we’ve seen so many people here that work so hard, I just wanted to see them recognized.”

The criteria used to select the honoree includes EMS leadership, public education and community involvement.

For leadership, the organization’s members should exhibit leadership qualities, integrity, and guidance within local, regional, or state EMS organizations and/or boards; provides and promotes education, guidance, management, directorship, tutelage or coaching in any EMS related issue; and proactively participates in special events to promote emergency medical services.

For community involvement, the organization should heighten community awareness of the activities of emergency medical services; improve the skills of lay citizens in BLS (basic life support) through community training programs; and assist with community health screening events.

Chaffee said what has set Echo Hose Ambulance apart is “our broad spectrum approach to what we do, with everything from service delivery, to ambulance calls, to taking care of our patients, to being there for the community with the various outreach programs we have and the community training that we offer. You name it, we try to touch on it. If it is health care related, we try to bring it to our area and make it successful.”

