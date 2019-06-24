Little League: Shelton American tops Shelton National to win city title

Shelton Little League put its best foot forward when the Shelton American champion Yankees defeated Shelton National Giants, 11-2, to capture the city title at Ralph Rotondo Jr. Memorial Field on Monday night.

The Yankees put up eight runs in the first inning, and then fought off all but one rally by the Shelton National champion Giants.

The bleachers and fence lines were filled, as SLL concluded its regular season with a return of what used to be called the Mayor’s Trophy game.

“It was really cool to have both sides come together again and play this game,” Shelton American manager Mike Spadaccino said. “It was great for Shelton, great for all the kids and we had a great turnout. It was a pleasure to coach every one of these kids, a great experience.”

Shelton National manager Russ Blakeslee echoed the sentiment.

“It was fun for all the kids,” he said. “It was a rainy spring, but we got the games in. It (the rain) didn’t matter to the players. Wins and losses do matter, and we had our ups and downs, but in the end all that really mattered is that they played hard all season. I’m proud of each player.”

The Yankees banged out six hits, led by a pair of triples from Michael Spadaccino who scored three runs from his leadoff position. He drove in three runs with his first three-bagger. Dylan Greenlaw and Mike Leonzi had run-scoring singles. Max Formato, Leo Formato and Jake Rios each drove in a run.

Leading the Giants at the plate were Cole Ostrosky with a triple and Adam Chaves with a single.

Max Formato got the start for the Yanks and pitched the first three innings. Michael Spadaccino came on in the fourth and threw three scoreless frames. The tandem allowed only two hits and combined to strikeout 10.

The Yankees received nine extra bases on an error, four walks and a couple of pitches that ended up at the backstop in the bottom of the first. Runs scored on a fielder’s choice, a wild pitch and Greenlaw’s single to center, before Michael Spadaccino cleared the bases with a two-out gapper to left-center field that left him perched on third. He scored on Max Formato’s hit, as they sent 12 batters to the plate against a pair of hurlers.

Adam Chaves struck out three to end the rally, but the Giants were behind the proverbial 8 ball.

Frank Nedvaska drew a walk in the top of the first, but the rally ended on a fine play by the Yanks’ Jeremy Benton in left field.

Defense was paramount.

Billy Angillio in right field and Jake Rios in center field made tough catches for the Yankees.

The Giants’ Ostrosky made a pair of stellar plays at shortstop. When he came into pitch, Andrew Kochiss stepped in at shortstop and got a key out to end an inning.

Ostrosky’s one-out triple, a long drive to the fence in right-center field, sparked the Giants in the third.

Chaves hustled a grounder to the shortstop hole into a base hit. When Chaves drew a throw when he broke for second with Zack Vargas at bat, Ostrosky scored from third. Chaves then came home on a wild pitch.

Zack Vargas, Joe Vargas and Derek Blakeslee drew walks to load the bases, but Max Formato stranded the trio with his second strikeout in the inning,

After Chaves set the Yanks down in order in the second and third, striking out three, the home team put together a rally in the fourth.

Michael Spadaccino tripled, and following a walk to Max Formato, scored on a wild pitch. Leonzi’s infield hit was good for another run and an 11-2 lead.

Derek Blakeslee led off the Giants’ last at bat with a walk. Kochiss reached on an error, but Michael Spadaccino struck out the next two batters to secure the city title.

The Shelton American Yankees, sponsored by Spadaccino Realty Team, was led during the campaign by Mike Leonzi, Jake Rios, Leo Formato, Michael Spadaccino, Max Formato, Will Hugya, Billy Angillio, Dylan Greenlaw, Jeremy Benton, Gino Sorrentino, Chase Galke and Alex Van Tine. Mike Spadaccino is the manager. Mike Formato, Jeff Hugya and Jim Rios coaches.

The Shelton National Giants are sponsored by Pioneer Gas. Leading the way this season were Cole Ostrosky, Frank Nedavaska, Jake Burrows, Matteo Dore, Adam Chaves, Joe Vargas, Zach Vargas, Derek Blakeslee, Cameron Riggs, Cole St. Pierre, Andrew Kochiss and Avery Robertine. Manager Russ Blakeslee was assisted by Scott Burrows, Kevin Parniawski and Jason Ostrosky.