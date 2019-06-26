On Stage: Opening and upcoming

OPENING

Monty Python’s Spamalot, June 28-July 13, 8 p.m., Richter Arts Center, 100 Aunt Hack Rd., Danbury. Tickets: $10-$25. Info: musicalsatrichter.org.

THIS WEEKEND

Barnum: An American Musical, June 28, 7:30 p.m.; June 29, 2 and 7:30 p.m., Fairfield Museum, 370 Beach Rd., Fairfield. June 28 and 29 shows free. Opening night gala reception: June 27, 6:30 p.m., includes dinner, cocktail party, live and silent auction items, plus 8 p.m. show, $125. Musical pays tribute and celebrates the life of P.T. Barnum. Info: BarnumFestival.com.

Comedian Vincent James, June 28, 8 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $19. Info: palacestamford.org.

A Deadly Game of Chess, June 30, 4 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $15. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

CONTINUING

The Light Princess, through July 28, New Canaan Library’s Christine’s Garden Park, 151 Main St., New Canaan. Tickets: $22-$30. Info: STONC.org.

ADVANCE

Pippin, July 5-28, 8 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, 8 p.m.; Sunday, 4 p.m., Summer Theatre of New Canaan, 56 South Ave., New Canaan. Tickets: $29 -$69. Info: STONC.org.

Cry it Out, July 12-28, Ridgefield Conservatory of Dance, 440 Main St., Ridgefield. Presented by Thrown Stone Theatre Company. Tickets: $29-$59. Info: thrownstone.org/events/.

Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, July 12-Aug. 3, TheatreWorks, 5 Brookside Ave., New Milford. Tickets: $20-$25. Info: theatreworks.us.

Phil Hanley, July 13, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $29. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Colin Jost, July 14, 7:30 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 EastRidge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $75. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Hershey Felder as Irving Berlin, July 16-Aug. 23, Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Ct., Westport. Info: westportplayhouse.org.

Birds of North America, July 18-Aug. 3, Ridgefield Conservatory of Dance, 440 Main St., Ridgefield. Presented by Thrown Stone Theatre Company. Tickets: $29-$59. Info: thrownstone.org/events/.

T.J. Miller, July 26, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $52.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.