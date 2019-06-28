Movie Menu: Public Enemies, Fargo, Field of Dreams and more

Movies for families this weekend on broadcast and cable stations:

Friday June 28

Field of Dreams (1989): What if a man hears a voice in an Iowa cornfield telling him to build a baseball field? Kevin Costner and James Earl Jones star. 9:30 p.m., BBC

Saturday June 29

The Untouchables (1987): What if gangster Al Capone finds every possible way to elude a federal agent who pursues him? Kevin Costner and Sean Connery star. 12 noon, AMC

Public Enemies (2009): What if the FBI uses all of its resources to capture clever bank robber John Dillinger? Johnny Depp and Marion Cotillard star. 12 noon, Bravo

Overboard (1987): What of a pretentious wealthy lady finds herself manipulated by a carpenter and his family? Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell star. 5 p.m., CMT

Saving Private Ryan (1998): What if a “citizen soldier” from the USA lands in the middle of combat on D-Day? Tom Hanks stars in this Steven Spielberg classic. 6 p.m., AMC

Twister (1996): What if a bickering couple of storm chasers try to solve their marital woes while following tornadoes across Texas and Oklahoma? Helen Hunt stars. 7:30 p.m., CMT

Jaws (1975): What if a killer great white shark frightens the residents of a New England island community? Roy Scheider and Richard Dreyfuss star. 6:19 p.m., Stzen.

Sunday June 30

Fargo (1986): What if a small-town policewoman tries to solve a kidnapping and murders in the upper Midwest? Frances McDormand won an Oscar. 12:19 p.m., Stzen

When Harry Met Sally (1989): What if best pals from college try to transition from friendship to romance? Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan star. 3 p.m., Sundance

Good Morning, Miss Dove (1955) What if a school teacher, in a small town in New England, dedicates her lives to her students? Jennifer Jones stars. 5:10 p.m., FXM