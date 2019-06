City of Shelton meeting schedule

The following meetings are held at City Hall, 54 Hill Street, unless otherwise noted.

Thursday, June 27

Purchasing — Bids, 3 p.m., City Hall Room 104.

Board of Apportionment & Taxation, 7 p.m., City Hall Room 104.

Special Board of Aldermen, 7 p.m., City Hall auditorium.

Tuesday, July 2

Board of Fire Commissioners, 7 p.m., City Hall Room 104

Wednesday, July 3

Citizen’s Advisory Board, 7 p.m., SEDC, 475 Howe Avenue.

Thursday, July 4

City Hall closed in observance of July 4 holiday.

Friday, July 5

City Hall closed in observance of holiday.