Shelton fireworks follow concert July 3 June 26, 2019 by Brian Gioiele Fireworks will be held on Wednesday, July 3, at Veterans' Riverwalk Park following the concert being held from 7 to 9 p.m. The rain date for the fireworks is Friday, July 5.