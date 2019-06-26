Shelton fireworks follow concert July 3

Fireworks will be held on Wednesday, July 3, at Veterans’ Riverwalk Park following the concert being held from 7 to 9 p.m. The rain date for the fireworks is Friday, July 5.

Related posts:

  1. Plumb Library: Dedication held for new meeting room
  2. Youth Service Bureau: Grant aids students’ conference visit
  3. Naugatuck Valley Health District Awarded National Accreditation by the Public Health Accreditation Board
  4. Shelton cops warn of counterfeit check scams