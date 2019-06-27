Trumbull Day this weekend

Trumbull Day’s entertainment and food lineup is taking shape, with five bands and a half-dozen food trucks signed up so far.

According to Trumbull Day’s official event pages, the annual event, scheduled for Friday and Saturday June 28 and June 29, will feature The What Up Funk Band on Friday night, and The C-Sides on Saturday. Confirmed food trucks so far include Micalizzi Italian Ice, Lenny & Joe’s Fish Tale, Grumpy Pig BBQ, Little Kernels Kettle Corn, Milkcraft and World’s Best Sunday.

Trumbull Day runs from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, and 1:30 to 10:30 Saturday on the field between Trumbull High School and Hillcrest Middle School. Rain date is June 30. Stewart Amusements will provide carnival games and 21 rides. Ride bracelets will be available both days and will be honored all night Friday and Saturday until 6 p.m.

In addition to the food trucks, there will be a family-friendly food area with a beer and wine tent. Wine and beer sales will end at 9:30 both nights.

The annual fireworks show by Atlas Pyro Vision Entertainment, is scheduled for Saturday 45 minutes after sunset. Folding chairs and blankets will be allowed inside Trumbull Day to watch the fireworks.

Admission to Trumbull Day is free. There are no pets, backpacks, coolers, or outside food and drinks allowed.