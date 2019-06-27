Shelton Senior Center staff recognizes top volunteers

The Shelton Senior Center, thanks to its dedicated staff, offers a wealth of programs — from arts and crafts to tech training to international trips.

But, according to longtime Director Doreen Laucella, what drives the center’s success is the membership, many of whom not only attend programs regularly but also volunteer their time to make sure their fellow attendees enjoy quality time on entertaining activities.

Friday, June 21, was Laucella’s opportunity to highlight a handful of senior volunteers — along with the center’s incoming Membership Council and high school scholarship winners — during the annual volunteer brunch.

“I can never give you back what you give me,” said Laucella to the packed house, which enjoyed a brunch prior to the awards, and cake after the celebration. “I love you and appreciate all you do. I value not how much you give but the quality in which you give it. You all are the fabric that makes this wonderful warm blanket (that is the senior center).”

Laucella, prior to naming the top volunteers, said she was “humbled and honored” to work alongside all those who assist in making the senior center run smoothly.

“I am driven by all your kindnesses,” said Laucella. “It makes me feel so accomplished and fulfilled. I ask so much, and they give so much. I am forever grateful for all of your unconditional help.”

Those recognized were Rene Caisse, as Most Valuable Volunteer; Linda Duley; 97-year-old Carmine Guarascio (who always aids in the pool room); 100-year old Joe Tantalo (a regular in chorus); Claire Isidor and Barbara Aubin.

Also recognized were three Shelton High School students who recently received the center’s scholarships. The winners were Nardin Sayoufi, Colin Mengold and Kevin Belden. The center normally awards one scholarship, but staff said that more money was collected to assist more students this year.

Laucella also presented the newly named center Membership Council — President Ron Goddard, Vice President Sally Bonina, Treasurer Gerald Janofsky, Secretary Betty Goddard, Bob Wood, Claire Isidor and Linda Boudreau.

brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com