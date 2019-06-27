Valley Shakespeare Festival presents Henry VIII July 11-14

The cast of Valley Shakespeare Festival’s free summer Shakespeare in the Park production of Henry VIII is now rehearsing for their July 11 through 14 run at Veterans Memorial/Riverwalk Park in Shelton. Performances are Thursday-Sunday, at 8 p.m. Admission is free, but a $10 donation is suggested to support the nonprofit.

Valley Shakespeare Festival also is throwing a King Henry VIII grand Gala Banquet on Tuesday, July 2, at 6:30 p.m., at Caloroso Eatery & Bar in Shelton.

The menu includes a buffet of roast beef, roasted potatoes, cavatelli & broccoli, salad, dessert, soft drinks, coffee, tea and a cash bar. In addition to meeting the cast, and the opportunity to ask them questions, guests will have the chance to participate in games and contests for prizes.

Admission to the banquet is $35 in advance and $45 at the door. Guests are invited to come dressed as their favorite “royal.” For tickets or more information, visit vsfestival.org or call 203-513-9446.