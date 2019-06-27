Author talk focuses on influential rabbi

Joseph Telushkin’s latest book, “Rebbe: The Life and Teachings of Menachem M. Schneerson, the Most Influential Rabbi in Modern History” landed on the New York Times bestseller list within days of its release.

And this best-selling author, one of the most prolific writers of contemporary Jewish books, will be talking about “Rebbe” on Sunday, June 30, at 7 p.m. at Chabad of Westport, 79 Newtown Turnpike.

The book tells the inspiring story of the prominent yet deeply modest leader who rebuilt a dwindling post-holocaust community into the most influential Jewish organization in the world, the late Rebbe Menachem Mendel Schneerson.

The only rabbi to have received the Congressional Gold Medal and for whom an American national day was proclaimed in his honor, Rabbi Schneerson is widely credited with breathing new life and vitality into a decimated Jewish People after the holocaust, completely transforming the landscape of Jewish life.

Telushkin spent five years researching and writing this 640-page biography of the Rebbe. In addition to this book, he is the bestselling author of Jewish Literacy, A Code of Ethics, and Biblical Literacy among others. He was named by Talk Magazine as one of the 50 best speakers in the United States.

This event, hosted by the three Chabad Centers in Upper Fairfield County, comes as thousands of communities worldwide are preparing to mark the 25th anniversary of the passing of the Rebbe, which will coincide with July 6 of this year.

