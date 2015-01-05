Shelton Herald

Solar panels to be put on four Shelton school roofs

By Brad Durrell on January 5, 2015

 

Sarah Hill, project development manager for Solar City, talks to Shelton aldermen about the agreement to place solar panels on the roofs of four Shelton schools.

Solar panels could be installed next year on roofs at four city schools, which should reduce electricity costs at those schools by a combined $1.43 million over a 20-year period.

The Board of Aldermen has approved an agreement with Solar City to install the panels at Long Hill, Perry Hill, Elizabeth Shelton and Sunnyside schools.

The California-based company would put in and maintain the panels at no cost to the city in return for the city agreeing to buy all the generated electricity for 20 years through a power purchase agreement. The company has 12 to 18 months to install the panels.

The locked-in electricity rate would be about one-third less than what the Board of Education (BOE) now pays for electricity from United Illuminating (UI), based on discussion at the meeting.

The savings could be greater than estimated if, as is likely, electric rates continue to rise through the years. John Anglace, aldermanic president, said the chances of future electric rates going down are “remote.”

 

‘A one-stop shop’

The aldermen’s unanimous vote came after a presentation by Solar City’s Sarah Hill, who explained that the company offers “a one-stop shop” approach because it handles feasibility, financing, engineering and design, installation, maintenance, monitoring, and possible panel removal at the end of the contract.

“There’s no cost for the city,” said Hill, a project development manager.

She said most other solar energy companies specialize in one or a few aspects of the business, and are not as “integrated” as Solar City.

This graphic uses an aerial photograph to show where solar panels might be installed on the roof of Perry Hill School in Shelton, based on Solar City’s initial feasibility and design work. (Image from Solar City presentation material)

Hill said the company has 141,000 customers and 7,000 employees, and in Connecticut has done work on 1,000 residential homes and 20 commercial projects, and worked with 10 municipalities.

Aldermen had tabled the Solar City agreement a week earlier at a meeting because they wanted to learn more about the arrangement.

The aldermen had to vote on the deal because school buildings are city owned while the BOE pays for the electricity. The BOE is supportive of the Solar City arrangement.

 

Tax credits

The proposed system at each school is designed to generate about 90% of the electricity needed by the school, because any excess power cannot be sold back to the utility based on the financing mechanism.

The projects are funded through federal and state tax credits and outside investors. “We can use the federal and state tax credits and pass on the savings to you,” Hill told aldermen.

The state tax credits are part of a mandated program to promote renewable energy by the main utility companies, including United Illuminating, which serves Shelton.

Solar City’s Sarah Hill listens to a question by an aldermen on the agreement between the company and city of Shelton.

Shelton schools had been “pre-selected” by UI as possible participants in the solar panel program, Hill said. “There’s no question these projects will be financed,” she said.

Solar City first approached the BOE about putting up the panels, due to a “short window” in the need to use tax credits through UI.

The aldermen also approved a second resolution to exempt all potential energy purchases from bidding requirements because decisions often have to be made quickly to lock into agreements because of fluctuating prices in the marketplace.

Anglace said it can sometimes be “impractical” to wait to make energy purchases, and Alderman Noreen McGorty said the city “can miss opportunities” if it doesn’t act quickly at times.

 

Concerns and questions

The aldermen asked questions about roof structural safety, fire safety, snow removal, potential electric shock, and technological advances making the panels obsolete.

Hill said roofs are inspected in advance to make sure they can handle the panels, and no panels are installed on roofs over 10 years old. The company is responsible for any damage the panels might do to the roofs, she said.

Hill said she knows of no structural fires caused by panels installed by Solar City. The company will hold a training session for Shelton firefighters on how to handle the panels during an emergency, she said.

Shelton Fire Chief Fran Jones said local firefighters have received training on how to deal with solar panels, but an additional session by Solar City would be helpful. The department looks forward to “an ongoing relationship” with the company, he said.

Jones said there now are 78 homes with solar panels in Shelton as well as two large businesses, including Walmart. While the panels “present some challenges,” he said, firefighters constantly learn how to adjust to changes from technology and innovation.

 

Snow removal and summer excess

As for snow removal, six-foot walking paths are created to allow access. Hill noted the panels are slanted and the snow doesn’t stay on them, and the same amount of snow will fall on a roof with or without panels.

Alderman Anthony Simonetti wondered what happened to any excess electricity generated in the summer, when the sun is strongest and there’s limited activity inside schools.

Mayor Mark Lauretti, who was at the meeting, said schools do have electric needs in the summer.

Alderman John Papa asked about the possibility of installing panels on other city buildings. Hill said that could happen in the future, when new rounds of tax credits become available.

 

 

About author
Brad Durrell

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

  • albertbones

    I think the inclusion of a Remote Solar Isolator and compatible arc detection should be included in this build to provide an ongoing safety inspired solar generator which would provide additional safety in case of any emergency and also have the ability to automatically shut off if a student accessed the panels and disconnected any part of the system. Rather than risking electrocution this system could detect the lethal arc and remove all lethal solar voltages within 5 milliseconds. it would also provide the fire department a system to isolate at module level without having to access the roof or switchboard. http://remotesolarisolator.com/

  • Ron Winton

    When investing in solar energy for your home, it is absolutely critical that you install the latest aesthetically pleasing highest performance technology you can afford. The key reason for this is the fact that the solar panels that you install today will probably be on your roof for the next 25 to 30 years before they’ll need to be replaced.

    Installing solar panels that already have an outdated look or that offer poorer performance today, can have a negative impact on your home’s value in just a few short years after they’ve been installed. The solar panels that most of the solar lease and PPA companies are installing today have the same aluminum framed, boxy look that existed back in the mid 50’s when they were first introduced.

    Today, new, Gen 2, frameless, 1/4 inch thin, see through, glass on glass, higher performance designs are available that can make all the difference in the world when attempting to sell your home. These bifacial (double sided) solar panels actually produce extra power from their backside, from light that is reflected off the roof’s surface without taking up anymore space on your roof.

    The new 300 Watt, 60 cell solar panels that are used in Hyper X 2 solar systems offers a better PTC to STC ratio “Real World” performance according to the California Energy Commission’s performance rating listings than over 119 of SunPower’s solar panel models.

    And they offer a very high 94.3% PTC to STC performance ratio. They also offer a heat resistant -0.28%/degree C temperature coefficient for better performance in warm/hot climates. And a minus 60 degree C extreme cold temperature rating. And when it comes to aesthetics, nothing even comes close to Hyper X 2’s panel’s glass on glass, see through, frameless construction.

    With N-type mono-crystalline bifacial cells for double sided power production, up to a 22% efficiency rating, superior aesthetics, and a price that outcompetes the solar lease and PPA company’s offerings, very few products on the market compares to Hyper X 2 Solar. http://vimeo.com/115413667

  • Its care is a part of domestic and economic funding and with EPDM Rubber Roofing good for solar panel you store your own home and commercial enterprise each. It prevents damages and maintain RV roof as sturdy as new.

