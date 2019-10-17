Griffin Health hosts presentation on Medicare Oct. 29

The Community Health Resource Center at Griffin Hospital, 130 Division St., Derby, will host another free presentation on Medicare and related health care decisions on Tuesday, Oct. 29, at 10 a.m.

Joe Deegan, a counselor for Connecticut’s programs for Health insurance, Outreach, Information and Eligibility Screening (CHOICES), will host “Medicare CHOICES,” a presentation to help older adults and those eligible for Medicare and their caregivers make informed health insurance decisions and to help prevent, detect and report healthcare fraud and abuse. There will be information on Medicare, Medigap, Medicare Managed Care, Medicaid, Long Term Care Insurance and other related State and Federal programs.

This program is part of a series of free, educational forums hosted by the Community Health Resource Center in an effort to help improve the health of the community.

To register or for more information, call Kerry or Deborah at 203-732-7399.