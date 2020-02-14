HTCA teachers awarded education grants

Deanna George, left, technology coordinator at Holy Trinity Catholic Academy and 2019 grant recipient, demonstrates Virtual Reality in the Classroom at the evening's festivities. George is with HTCA Head of School Lisa Lanni.

Two Holy Trinity Catholic Academy teachers earned Foundations in Education awards.

Shelia Krawitz, pre-K to 4 teacher, earned the education grant for “Sensory Path Project,” and Laura Loso, fifth grade and music teacher, received the award for “Video Production in the Classroom.” The awards ceremony was Thursday, Jan. 30, at the Discovery Museum in Bridgeport.

“Tonight, we celebrate the gift of Catholic education and the opportunity it allows for innovation, leadership and transformation,” said the Most Rev. Frank J. Caggiano, as the bishop led a prayer for the Catholic school educators recently awarded the 2020 grants in innovation and leadership.

“Together, we celebrate our common mission and purpose — to help form our young people, to allow for their great potential, their gifts and talents, their wonder and imagination,” added Caggiano. “Our teachers who minister and serve our children and young people help them to unlock the secrets of the world so that they may have a future that is bright.”

Foundations in Education announced the grant awards that benefit Catholic schools in the Diocese of Bridgeport. The grant program promotes excellence in Catholic education by supporting a teacher’s creative project and professional development.

Grants funded through this program are intended for transformative initiatives that benefit multiple grade levels and have a long-term impact on student learning.

“We encourage teachers to discover new and innovative avenues for learning,” said Foundations’ Executive Director Holly Doherty Lemoine. “Teachers are sharing their vision with us and we are investing in them and their students.”