Sports Center of CT hosts Chanukah on ice

Chabad Jewish Center of Shelton & Monroe is hosting a chance for people of all ages to ice skate to Chanukah music and watch a 9-foot tall menorah lit on the ice.

Chanukah on Ice will be Wednesday, Dec. 25, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Sports Center of Connecticut in Shelton. The program will begin with open-skating to contemporary Jewish music and classic Chanukah songs. There will be various crafts for the children and on-ice festivities for all, including Chanukah-themed races and games. There will also be hot potato latkes, doughnuts, and kosher hot dogs with all the trimmings that will be for sale.

“We are always looking for new ideas to keep both adults and children on the edge of their seats, and we want to bring the spirit of the Chanukah holiday alive for all,” said Rabbi Shneur Brook, director of the Chabad Jewish Center of Shelton & Monroe. “We felt that celebrating Chanukah on the ice was a unique way to commemorate this happy holiday that everyone will remember.”

Admission is $15 in advance ($20 at the door) and includes skate rental. Sponsorships to help cover costs will be appreciated. Included in every ticket will be a $12 gift card to the Sports Center for future use in its activity center; limited time only.

For more information or directions, contact the Chabad Jewish Center at 203-364-4149 or visit www.JewishShelton.com/ice.