- How Connecticut restaurants are braving the winter
- People’s Bank to phase out branches in Stop & Shop stores
- FCC approves Frontier Communications’ bankruptcy plan
- Derby’s Twisted Vine Restaurant offers Valentine’s Day ceremony
- Former ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ chef takes on fried chicken and doughnuts
- Julie Jason: Use resolutions to start your financial plan
- "It will take five to 10 years for us to get back to the employment levels we were at," one economist said. By Luther Turmelle
- The new business allows customers to smash and destroy anything from electronics to furniture to plumbing fixtures. By Lisa Backus
- The pandemic has shuttered at least 600 eateries. The head of CT's Restaurant Association predicted 1,500 or more could go in the coming weeks. By Alexander Soule
- Connecticut is among the states where Stop & Shop is looking to hire permanent employees. By Tara O'Neill
- Urban Greek opened last month at 702 Bridgeport Ave. in Shelton. By Brian Gioiele
- The money has allowed the 1,688 families to receive it sooner from when the coronavirus pandemic closed tax services they normally use to pay them. By Staff
- Some local shops are hoping to draw crowd-wary shoppers away from malls. Others worry pandemic fears will send customers online. By Luther Turmelle
- Bishop Wicke Health and Rehabilitation Center, located on the Wesley Village campus in Shelton, has been recognized as a “Best Nursing Home for Short-Term Rehabilitation and Long-Term Care for 2020-21” by U.S. News & World Report....
- The organization, which helps clients with information on health care and healthcare offerings, is replacing its Bridgeport facility with the one in Shelton.
- Fox Pest Control employees pitched in last week to clean up litter from Southbank Park and the Sunnyside boat ramp. By Staff report
- What is ERCOT? Power outages shine light on grid manager
- ‘I knew I needed to fight’: Shelton library director recalls near-death COVID experience
- Mayor: Stamford posts vaccine rates higher than other cities
- Shelton’s Jason Perillo to serve on state Reapportionment Committee
- Shelton’s Echo Hose seek to take over paramedic service in 2022, will save Medicare patient costs
- Shelton’s Plumb Library reopens after COVID outbreak
- The biggest refineries in US are going dark amid the cold
- The state Department of Transportation is installing safety barriers between drivers and fare boxes on all CTtransit buses to protect drivers and riders from transmission of COVID-19. By Paul Schott
- A Superior Court judge has ruled Gov. Ned Lamont’s executive orders did not violate the rights of a Milford pub that was forced to close due to COVID. By Christine Stuart
- At Stamford’s Palace Theatre, the senator urged support for two bills to support music halls, theaters and other small businesses as the pandemic drones on. By Paul Schott
- DiMatteo Insurance normally donates Easter baskets to needy kids, but this year changed its focus to back-to-school.
- Babies born during COVID-19 are no less deserving of fanfare and celebration than a baby born months ago, Karen Helburn said. By Elizabeth Friedman-Rubin
- Unilever, maker of Dove soap and Vaseline, scaled back its Connecticut operations in recent years after employing more than 1,100 people in Trumbull. By Alexander Soule
- SHELTON - Saisystems Digital announced the release of their telemedicine application for Post-Acute practices. SNFConnect is a HIPAA compliant post-acute care communication system that enables secure, text, telephonic, video...
- BIC has partnered with an international recycling company, TerraCycle, to offer consumers a free way to recycle their fully-used pens, mechanical pencils, markers and other stationery products and parts of packaging nationwide. As an added...
- Make-A-Wish® Connecticut is holding a Virtual Walk for Wishes® fundraiser Saturday, May 16, at 10 a.m., via Facebook . Get involved by registering and joining a team, fundraising for future wishes, and participate in a...
- BIC, known for its stationery, lighters and shavers, is manufacturing personal protective equipment for healthcare workers to address the shortage of this essential equipment in the fight against the coronavirus. Face shields are being made at...