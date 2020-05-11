10x Genomics: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

PLEASANTON, Calif. (AP) _ 10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) on Monday reported a loss of $21.1 million in its first quarter.

The Pleasanton, California-based company said it had a loss of 22 cents per share.

The life science technology company posted revenue of $71.9 million in the period.

10x Genomics shares have increased 8.5% since the beginning of the year.

