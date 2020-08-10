51Jobs: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SHANGHAI (AP) _ 51Jobs Inc. (JOBS) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $53.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Shanghai-based company said it had profit of 79 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 75 cents per share.

The human resources and online jobs company posted revenue of $117.3 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in October, 51Jobs expects its per-share earnings to range from 38 cents to 45 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $116.1 million to $123.1 million for the fiscal third quarter.

51Jobs shares have decreased 17% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $70.29, an increase of 8% in the last 12 months.

