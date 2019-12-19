AAR: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

WOOD DALE, Ill. (AP) _ AAR Corp. (AIR) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $14.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Wood Dale, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 40 cents. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and non-recurring costs, came to 64 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 61 cents per share.

The airplane maintenance company posted revenue of $560.9 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $528.7 million.

AAR expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.50 to $2.65 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.15 billion to $2.23 billion.

AAR shares have climbed 22% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $45.44, a rise of 16% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AIR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AIR