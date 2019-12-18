ABM Industries: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ ABM Industries Inc. (ABM) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $47.9 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 71 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 66 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 62 cents per share.

The provider of cleaning and other maintenance services for commercial buildings, hospitals and airports posted revenue of $1.65 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $127.4 million, or $1.90 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.5 billion.

ABM Industries expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.90 to $2.10 per share.

ABM Industries shares have climbed 17% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $37.61, a climb of 39% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ABM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ABM