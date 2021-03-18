AMC Entertainment, Signet rise; Tesla, PagerDuty fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday: Tesla Inc., down $48.65 to $653.16. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is investigating a crash involving the electric car maker's autopilot system. PagerDuty Inc., down $3.29 to $37.56. The software developer gave investors a disappointing profit forecast. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., up 44 cents to $14. The movie theater chain expects nearly all of its U.S. locations to be open by March 26. Signet Jewelers Ltd., up $2 to $61.35. The jewelry retailer handily beat Wall Street’s fourth-quarter profit forecasts. Translate Bio Inc., down $7.94 to $17.76. Investors were disappointed by results of a study of the drug developer’s potential cystic fibrosis treatment. Duluth Holdings Inc., down $1.67 to $15.10. The owner of the Duluth Trading workwear retailer's fourth-quarter profit and revenue fell short of analysts’ forecasts. Williams-Sonoma Inc., up $25.18 to $161.57. The seller of cookware and home furnishings reported solid fourth-quarter financial results on strong demand. Commercial Metals Co., up 48 cents to $28.83. The manufacturer and recycler of steel and metal products beat Wall Street's fiscal second-quarter profit forecasts.