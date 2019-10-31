AMN Healthcare: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) _ AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $23.5 million.

The San Diego-based company said it had profit of 49 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 81 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 73 cents per share.

The health care staffing company posted revenue of $567.6 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $563.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, AMN Healthcare said it expects revenue in the range of $573 million to $579 million.

AMN Healthcare shares have climbed 3.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $58.65, a climb of 16% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMN