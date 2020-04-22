AXT: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) _ AXT Inc. (AXTI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $178,000 in its first quarter.

The Fremont, California-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 5 cents per share.

The semiconductor materials supplier posted revenue of $20.7 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $19.4 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company's shares hit $4. A year ago, they were trading at $4.41.

