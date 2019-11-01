AbbVie: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. (AP) _ AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) on Friday reported third-quarter earnings of $1.88 billion.

On a per-share basis, the North Chicago, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $1.26. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, were $2.33 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.29 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $8.48 billion in the period.

AbbVie expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.90 to $8.92 per share.

AbbVie shares have declined 14% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed 21%. The stock has risen 2% in the last 12 months.

