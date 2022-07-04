Add rent to the rising costs bedeviling small businesses MAE ANDERSON, AP Business Writer July 4, 2022 Updated: July 4, 2022 12:20 p.m.
1 of11 Martin Garcia, owner of gift and décor store Gramercy Gift Gallery, poses for a photo at his shop, Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in San Antonio. Landlords were forgiving about rent during the first two years of the pandemic, but now many are asking for back due rent. Meanwhile, most of the government aid programs that helped small businesses get through the pandemic have ended. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less
NEW YORK (AP) — The rent has come due for America’s small businesses and at a very inopportune time.
Landlords were lenient about rent payments during the first two years of the pandemic. Now, many are asking for back rent, and some are raising the current rent as well. Meanwhile, most of the government aid programs that helped small businesses get through the pandemic have ended while inflation has sharply pushed up the cost of supplies, shipping, and labor.