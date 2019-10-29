Advanced Micro: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) _ Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $120 million.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Clara, California-based company said it had net income of 11 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 18 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 18 cents per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $1.8 billion in the period, also matching Street forecasts.

For the current quarter ending in December, Advanced Micro said it expects revenue in the range of $2.05 billion to $2.15 billion. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $2.16 billion.

Advanced Micro shares have increased 79% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $33.03, an increase of 96% in the last 12 months.

