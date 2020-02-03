Affiliated Managers: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) _ Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (AMG) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $22.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the West Palm Beach, Florida-based company said it had profit of 46 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, were $4.52 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.03 per share.

The asset manager posted revenue of $555.5 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $537.6 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $15.7 million, or 31 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.24 billion.

Affiliated Managers shares have dropped almost 6% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 24% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMG