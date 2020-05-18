Air Industries: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

BAY SHORE, N.Y. (AP) _ Air Industries Group (AIRI) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $1.1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Bay Shore, New York-based company said it had profit of 3 cents per share.

The maker of parts for the aerospace industry and defense contractors posted revenue of $13.4 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at $1.05. A year ago, they were trading at $1.15.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AIRI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AIRI