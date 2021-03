BOSTON (AP) — The hack of a company that manages passenger-processing and frequent-flier data for major global airlines — including Star Alliance and One World members — has compromised the personal data of an unspecified number of travelers.

The hackers were able to access some computer systems at Atlanta-based SITA Passenger Service System for up to a month before the incident's seriousness was confirmed on Feb. 24, a spokesman for the company's Geneva-based parent company said.