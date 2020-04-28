Akamai Technologies: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) _ Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $123.1 million.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 75 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.20 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.15 per share.

The cloud services provider posted revenue of $764.3 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $748 million.

Akamai Technologies shares have increased 18% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has dropped 11%. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $101.99, an increase of 30% in the last 12 months.

