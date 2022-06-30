Alert: An inflation gauge closely tracked by the Federal Reserve was a high 6.3% in May, unchanged from April

WASHINGTON (AP) — An inflation gauge closely tracked by the Federal Reserve was a high 6.3% in May, unchanged from April.
- uBreakiFix expands electronics repair operation to Shelton
- Derby’s Twisted Vine Restaurant offers Valentine’s Day ceremony
- New eatery brings Greek cuisine to Shelton
- Shelton-based Bishop Wicke honored as elite rehab center
- ConnectiCare opens fifth center in Shelton
- Pest control company cleans up in Shelton
- Kids get school supplies courtesy of local business
- Consumer giant to close Shelton office, move jobs to NJ
- Saisystems Digital releases telemed app for post-acute care
- BIC launches program to recycle the “write” way
Recommended