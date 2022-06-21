Skip to main content
News // Business

Alert: Kellogg, the maker of Frosted Flakes, Froot Loops and Eggo, will split into 3 companies; corporate HQ moves to Chicago

NEW YORK (AP) — Kellogg, the maker of Frosted Flakes, Froot Loops and Eggo, will split into 3 companies; corporate HQ moves to Chicago.

