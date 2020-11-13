Algonquin Power & Utilities: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

OAKVILLE, Ontario (AP) _ Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $55.9 million.

The Oakville, Ontario-based company said it had net income of 9 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 15 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 14 cents per share.

The utility operator posted revenue of $376.1 million in the period.

Algonquin Power & Utilities shares have increased 15% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 20% in the last 12 months.

