Alico: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

FT. MYERS, Fla. (AP) _ AliCo. (ALCO) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $17.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Ft. Myers, Florida-based company said it had profit of $2.29. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 42 cents per share.

The agribusiness and land management company posted revenue of $4.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $23.7 million, or $3.16 per share. Revenue was reported as $92.5 million.

Alico shares have fallen 13% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 5% in the last 12 months.

