Alimera Sciences: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) _ Alimera Sciences Inc. (ALIM) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.5 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Alpharetta, Georgia-based company said it had a loss of 51 cents.

The eye drug developer posted revenue of $10 million in the period.

Alimera Sciences shares have decreased 20% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $6.06, a decrease of 55% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALIM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALIM