Alliance Data: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) _ Alliance Data Systems Corp. (ADS) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $38.4 million.

The Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had net income of 81 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.86 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.84 per share.

The manager of loyalty and rewards programs for retailers and others posted revenue of $979.3 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.24 billion.

Alliance Data shares have declined 62% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed slightly more than 1%. The stock has declined 72% in the last 12 months.

