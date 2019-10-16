Ally Financial: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

DETROIT (AP) _ Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $381 million.

The Detroit-based company said it had net income of 97 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.01 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 98 cents per share.

The auto finance company and bank posted revenue of $1.6 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.56 billion.

Ally Financial shares have increased 41% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 23% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALLY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALLY