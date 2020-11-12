Alta Equipment: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

LIVONIA, Mich. (AP) _ Alta Equipment Group Inc. (ALTG) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $300,000.

On a per-share basis, the Livonia, Michigan-based company said it had profit of 1 cent.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 1 cent per share.

The company posted revenue of $220.6 million in the period.

Alta Equipment shares have declined 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $8.92, a decline of roughly 10% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALTG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALTG