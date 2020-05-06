Amedisys: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) _ Amedisys Inc. (AMED) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $31.8 million.

The Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based company said it had profit of 96 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and non-recurring costs, came to $1.05 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 97 cents per share.

The home health care and hospice services provider posted revenue of $491.7 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $512.3 million.

Amedisys shares have climbed 8% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $180.61, a climb of 52% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMED at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMED