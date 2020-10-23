American Express: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ American Express Co. (AXP) on Friday reported third-quarter profit of $1.05 billion.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of $1.30.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.39 per share.

The credit card issuer and global payments company posted revenue of $8.75 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.66 billion.

American Express shares have fallen 16% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen roughly 7%. The stock has declined 12% in the last 12 months.

