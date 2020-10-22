American National Bankshares: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

DANVILLE, Va. (AP) _ American National Bankshares Inc. (AMNB) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $7.2 million.

The bank, based in Danville, Virginia, said it had earnings of 66 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $28.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $25.8 million, which topped Street forecasts.

American National Bankshares shares have dropped 41% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 34% in the last 12 months.

