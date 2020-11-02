American National Group: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

GALVESTON, Texas (AP) _ American National Group (ANAT) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $171.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Galveston, Texas-based company said it had profit of $6.36. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.01 per share.

American National Group shares have decreased 40% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $70.46, a fall of 41% in the last 12 months.

