Amicus Therapeutics: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

CRANBURY, N.J. (AP) _ Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) on Thursday reported a loss of $64 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Cranbury, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 25 cents. Losses, adjusted to extinguish debt, came to 22 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 20 cents per share.

The pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $67.4 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $65 million.

Amicus Therapeutics expects full-year revenue in the range of $250 million to $260 million.

Amicus Therapeutics shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

