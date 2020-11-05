Amplify Energy: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) on Thursday reported a third-quarter loss of $17.7 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 47 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 9 cents per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $52.7 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at 65 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $7.62.

