Apple Hospitality REIT: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its third quarter. The results fell short of Wall Street expectations.

The real estate investment trust, based in Richmond, Virginia, said it had funds from operations of $9.1 million, or 4 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 6 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $40.9 million, or 18 cents per share.

The hotel-owning real estate investment trust posted revenue of $148.8 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $151 million.

The company's shares have declined 33% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $10.95, a fall of 34% in the last 12 months.

