Apple, Jefferies rise; Bank of America, Lennox fall

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

Bank of America Corp., down $1 to $38.36.

The bank's revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

American Airlines Group Inc., up 60 cents to $20.62.

The airline gave investors an encouraging financial update.

Compass Minerals International Inc., up $7.97 to $68.43.

The minerals producer announced that it found a solid source of lithium at its Ogden, Utah solar evaporation site.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc., up $1.72 to $33.64.

Japan’s Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group will purchase up to a 4.9% stake in the investment banking and capital markets company.

Lennox International Inc. down $25.76 to $310.41.

The heating, ventilation and air conditioning products company said CEO Todd Bluedorn will resign next year.

Marathon Oil Corp., down 60 cents to $12.52.

Oil prices edged lower and weighed on energy company stocks.

Infosys Ltd., up 34 cents to $21.39.

The business consulting services provider reported solid fiscal first-quarter profits and encouraging revenue.

Apple Inc., up $3.51 to $149.15.

The technology company is reportedly looking to increase production of its iPhone next year.