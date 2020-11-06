Arc Resources: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) _ Arc Resources Ltd. (AETUF) on Thursday reported a loss of $49.6 million in its third quarter.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 1 cent per share.

The oil and natural gas company posted revenue of $217.8 million in the period.

Arc Resources shares have fallen 15% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 14% in the last 12 months.

