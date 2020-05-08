Arcturus Therapeutics: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) _ Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) on Thursday reported a loss of $9.8 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 67 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 49 cents per share.

The pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $2.6 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.5 million.

Arcturus Therapeutics shares have more than tripled since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased fivefold in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ARCT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ARCT