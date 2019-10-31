Ares Management: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) _ Ares Management LP (ARES) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $33.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Los Angeles-based company said it had net income of 23 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 34 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 37 cents per share.

The private equity firm posted revenue of $466.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $363.7 million, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $327.5 million.

Ares Management shares have risen 67% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 53% in the last 12 months.

