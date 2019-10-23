Armour Residential REIT: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

VERO BEACH, Fla. (AP) _ Armour Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) on Wednesday reported a third-quarter loss of $61 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Vero Beach, Florida-based company said it had a loss of $1.09 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 55 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $29.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was -$50.6 million.

Armour Residential REIT shares have fallen 16% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $17.14, a fall of 16% in the last 12 months.

